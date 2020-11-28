1/1
Charlene Faye (Remenaric) Bratcher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlene Faye (Remenaric)

Bratcher

age 83, of Brewster, Ohio passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her savior on November 24, 2020 following a brief illness with her family at her side. Charlene was born July 29, 1937 to the late Anthony (Tony) and Lauretta Remenaric in Justus, Ohio.

Charlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles (Bud) Bratcher and their three children, Kevin (Christine) Bratcher, Amy Bratcher both of Navarre, Ohio and Eric (Lori) Bratcher of Brewster, Ohio. Also survived by grandchildren Benjamin (Andrea) Bratcher, Aaron (Maddison) Bratcher, and Anna Bratcher, two great grandchildren, Brody and Finnley Bratcher and one brother, Dave Remenaric. Charlene was preceeded in death by one granddaughter, Rachel Bratcher.

Charlene was a graduate of Brewster High School class of 1955, she was also a member of the Justus United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was financial secretary for decades. Charlene held various jobs early in life prior to becoming the head school cook at Navarre Elementary from which she retired with the treasured name of "the lunch lady". After retirement Charlene enjoyed weekly adventures with her special friends shopping and trying new restaurants. But, above all, loved spending time with her family and furthering her relationship with Jesus Christ her Lord.

Private graveside services will be held at Welty Cemetery with Pastor Nick Abraham presiding. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at UMDF.org.

Spidell - Brewster

330-767-3737

www.spidellfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc.
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. Mount Eaton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved