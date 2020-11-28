Charlene Faye (Remenaric)
Bratcher
age 83, of Brewster, Ohio passed away peacefully into the loving arms of her savior on November 24, 2020 following a brief illness with her family at her side. Charlene was born July 29, 1937 to the late Anthony (Tony) and Lauretta Remenaric in Justus, Ohio.
Charlene is survived by her husband of 60 years, Charles (Bud) Bratcher and their three children, Kevin (Christine) Bratcher, Amy Bratcher both of Navarre, Ohio and Eric (Lori) Bratcher of Brewster, Ohio. Also survived by grandchildren Benjamin (Andrea) Bratcher, Aaron (Maddison) Bratcher, and Anna Bratcher, two great grandchildren, Brody and Finnley Bratcher and one brother, Dave Remenaric. Charlene was preceeded in death by one granddaughter, Rachel Bratcher.
Charlene was a graduate of Brewster High School class of 1955, she was also a member of the Justus United Methodist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir and was financial secretary for decades. Charlene held various jobs early in life prior to becoming the head school cook at Navarre Elementary from which she retired with the treasured name of "the lunch lady". After retirement Charlene enjoyed weekly adventures with her special friends shopping and trying new restaurants. But, above all, loved spending time with her family and furthering her relationship with Jesus Christ her Lord.
Private graveside services will be held at Welty Cemetery with Pastor Nick Abraham presiding. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at UMDF.org
.
