Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gearty-Delmore - Plymouth Chapel - Plymouth
15800 37th Ave North
Plymouth, MN 55446
763-553-1411
For more information about
CHARLES STEPHAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Mary of the Lake
Plymouth, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES STEPHAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES A. (BUTCH) STEPHAN


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES A. (BUTCH) STEPHAN Obituary
Charles A. Stephan (Butch)

Butch passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann;

parents, Charles & Jeanette; brothers, James, Timothy & John. Survived by Rosemary (wife of 12 years); children, Charles Jr (Colleen), Pat Howard (Don), Carolyn Wells (Jeff), William (Cherri), David (Susan),

Margaret Bode (Michael); grandchildren, Jeremy,

Jennifer, Tim, Paul, Jordawn, Katherine, Matthew, Zachary, Nicholas, Grace, Abigail & Alaina; great grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Cole, Gradie, Ethan, Cadence & Keaton; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.

We will be celebrating his life with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, Plymouth, MN on Thurs., July 11th and interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. A special thank you to the caring staff and nurses at the many facilities that have helped us through the years care for him, especially Methodist Hospital. Arrangements by

Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels of Plymouth, MN

gearty-delmore.com

763-553-1411
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now