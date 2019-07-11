|
Charles A. Stephan (Butch)
Butch passed away peacefully July 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Mary Ann;
parents, Charles & Jeanette; brothers, James, Timothy & John. Survived by Rosemary (wife of 12 years); children, Charles Jr (Colleen), Pat Howard (Don), Carolyn Wells (Jeff), William (Cherri), David (Susan),
Margaret Bode (Michael); grandchildren, Jeremy,
Jennifer, Tim, Paul, Jordawn, Katherine, Matthew, Zachary, Nicholas, Grace, Abigail & Alaina; great grandchildren, Madison, Hunter, Cole, Gradie, Ethan, Cadence & Keaton; many nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends.
We will be celebrating his life with a Mass of Christian Burial at the Church of St. Mary of the Lake, Plymouth, MN on Thurs., July 11th and interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights, MN. A special thank you to the caring staff and nurses at the many facilities that have helped us through the years care for him, especially Methodist Hospital. Arrangements by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels of Plymouth, MN
gearty-delmore.com
763-553-1411
Published in The Repository on July 11, 2019