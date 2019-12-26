|
Charles A. West
age 87, of Canal Fulton, formerly of North Canton, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019 at the Chapel Hill Home. He was born April 6, 1932 in Canton, Ohio to John P. and Ada (Wise) West. Charles graduated from Hartville High School class of 1950 and Heildburg College class of 1954. He then served in the Army from 1954-56 and was stationed in Sendai, Japan. He was a member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, the North Canton Elks, and United States Power Squadron. He served as Commander of Stark County Power Squadron, and was also District 7 Commander. He loved to boat, fish, travel and take photos, especially of lighthouses!
He is preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Sally (Frease) West. He is survived by his wife, Gloria; children, James A. West of Seattle, Deborah (Stewart) Loewenstein of Denver, David (Ann) West of Indianapolis; step children, Stacy Halton of Youngstown and Kelly (John) Haubert of Massillon; sister, Margaret Johnson of North Canton; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Friday Dec. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral Home at 1517 Market Ave N with Rev. Richard Scherpenisse officiating. Burial to follow at West Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Power Squadron.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 26, 2019