Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
United Praise Church of God in Christ,
712 Concord St.
Charles A. Williams


1952 - 2019
Charles A. Williams Obituary
Charles A. Williams 1952-2019

age 67, passed away July 23, 2019 in Mercy Medical Center. He was born Feb. 19, 1952 in Gary, Indiana to Robert L. and Delores (Peterson) Williams Sr. Charles "Chucky" graduated from Logan High School in Logan, WVa. He received his B.A. degree in Education and teaching certification from Berea College, Berea, KY. He attended Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, KY, where he completed his hours for a Masters degree in Art Education. Later Charles attended Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, NY and acquired a certificate in graphic design. He taught schools in Cincinnati, Ohio, New Your City and Canton, Ohio. He also loved the arts, decorating, modeling, fashions and design. Chuck had a very kind,cool personality.

He is preceded in death by his father Robert L. Williams Sr. and three sisters, Lillian, Sharon and Teresa Sistrunk. He is survived by his mother Delores Plummer; one daughter, Aaliyah; one grandson Rhan Watkins; two brothers Robert L. Williams Jr. and James T. Williams; one sister Denise Sistrunk; best friends Doug Dominick, Robert Clayton and Brodie Royale; nephews and nieces, uncles, aunts and cousins.

Memorial is planned for August 10th at 11 a.m. at United Praise Church of God in Christ, 712 Concord St. SW.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019
