Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Sunset Hills Burial Park Pavilion Chapel
5001 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH
Charles Allen Jolliff

age 78, of Palm Coast, FL died from massive heart failure on September 2, 2019. Chuck is a graduate of Jackson High School in Massillon, Ohio, and Purdue University. He was an engineer with Babcock & Wilcox in Ohio, Wilmington, NC, and West Palm Beach, FL. Chuck has been active in several churches, and was a member of Parkview Baptist Church in Palm Coast, FL where they currently reside. He enjoyed camping and water sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Pauline Jolliff; sister, Joanne Royce; brother, Scott; and son, Jerald Jolliff; He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Barbara Jolliff; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Doug Lab; son and daughter-in-law, David and Kathy Jolliff; four grandchildren, Rachel Lab, Casey Jolliff, Jordan Jolliff, and Luke Jolliff.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday in the Sunset Hills Burial Park Pavilion Chapel, 5001 Everhard Road NW, Canton, OH 44718. Arrangements are under the direction of Karlo-Libby Funeral Home.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
