GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Charles Andrews
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
3:45 PM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
GOTSCHALL HUTCHISON FUNERAL HOME, INC. - MINERVA
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
Charles "Andy" Andrews


1943 - 2019
Charles "Andy" Andrews Obituary
Charles "Andy" Andrews

Age 76, of Canal Fulton and formerly Minerva, died Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. He was born Nov. 7, 1943 in Canton to Raymond and Margaret (Lung) Andrews. He was an HCR Contractor for the US Postal Service and also worked for the Board of Elections for over 20 years. He is a past master of New Lisbon Lodge #65 F&AM and a member of the 32 degree Scottish Rite, Valley of Canton. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1961.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Harsh) Andrews whom he married Sept. 30, 1978; three stepdaughters, Vickie (Terry) Eick of Minerva, Debra (Ron) Bates of Minerva, Kathy (Kenny) Ullom of Minerva; nephew, Uri Andrews of Wisconsin; seven grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by a brother, Frederick Andrews.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home in Minerva with Chaplain Doug Gregory officiating. Burial will be in Moultrie Chapel Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home where Masonic Services will be at 3:45 p.m. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019
