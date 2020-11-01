1/1
CHARLES BAKER
Charles Baker

(Feb. 21, 1933-Oct. 22, 2020)

one of the sweetest, kindest, happiest, simplest and most humble men God ever created passed away October 22, 2020, from complications from Parkinson's disease. He is now beaming in God's heavenly cathedral, be it in the front row or the last seat in the back pew; either would suit him perfectly fine. We all hope that you know someone like Chuck in your life. Chuck was a truck driver. For over 60 years he drove truck for Standard Oil, and later, for his own mail route company. Chuck is without a doubt a charter member, first ballot and unanimous selection into the Truck Driver's Hall of Fame.

Chuck is preceded in death by his mother, (Bessie) and father, (Floyd); and by a sister, (Shirley); and a brother, (Floyd, Jr.). He is also preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, (Mary). Chuck is survived by his wife of 61 years, Melba; and by daughters, Cindy and Lisa (Lance) Stranger; and by sons: Mark (Elizabeth), Brian (Leigh Ann) and Kevin. Chuck is also survived by six grandchildren: Kyle, Cassie, Marisa, Austin, Anna and Britney (Sedlock). He is also survived by his sister, Mildred (Myers); and by brothers, Robert (Kathy) and Ron (Cheryl).

Services will be held privately in the Spring. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Nov. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
