Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Friends Church
2846 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills, OH
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Friends Church
2846 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills, OH
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery Akron
Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston


1927 - 2019
Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston Obituary
Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston

age 92, entered the presence of his Lord October 11, 2019 with his daughter present. He was born August 7, 1927 Akron, son to the late Capt. Harry S. and Susie Boston. Charles was a pastor with The Wesleyan Church for over 50 years.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Janet; son, David Charles and siblings, Robert, Ethel Balding. Survivors include his daughter, Pamela Boston of Willoughby; grandchildren, Candi Alexander of CA, Barbi (Shane) Hageman of TX; brother, Jerry (Phyllis) Boston of Norton and

many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be held Sunday 3:00 pm, Friends Church, 2846 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094. Visitation will begin 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Akron Monday 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
