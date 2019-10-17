Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
Friends Church
2846 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
Friends Church
2846 SOM Center Road
Willoughby Hills, OH
View Map
Burial
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery Akron
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Boston
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston


1927 - 2019
Send Flowers
Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston Obituary
Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston

Funeral service will be held Sunday 3:00 pm, Friends Church, 2846 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094. Visitation will begin 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Akron Monday 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries