Rev. Charles (Lindy) Boston
Funeral service will be held Sunday 3:00 pm, Friends Church, 2846 SOM Center Road, Willoughby Hills, Ohio 44094. Visitation will begin 1:30 pm. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery Akron Monday 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201. Those wishing to send online condolences may visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019