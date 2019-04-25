Home

Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Calling hours
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
CHARLES BRUCE "CHARLIE" HOLDER Sr.


CHARLES BRUCE "CHARLIE" HOLDER Sr. Obituary
Charles "Charlie" Bruce Holder, Sr.

was born January 17, 1940 in Bakersville, NC, and on April 22, 2019, died peacefully at home in Canton, Ohio, surrounded by family and friends after a battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clint and Maude Holder; and his son, Charles B. Holder, Jr.

Charlie is survived by many family members and friends who will forever remember his impact on their lives. He retired from the Timken Steel Mill in 1999 after nearly 40 years of service. Charlie was an avid woodworker, motorcyclist, fisherman and hunter. He normally could be found in his wood shop with a beer and a smile. He will be remembered as a loving father, hard worker, craftsman, teacher and loyal friend to all.

Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Danny Grine officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures of items Charlie has made for you over the years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center through the Aultman Foundation at: www.aultmanfoundation.org

Online condolences may be shared at:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 25, 2019
