Charles "Charlie" Bruce Holder, Sr.
Calling hours will be held Sunday afternoon from 1-3 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel.
Funeral service will be Monday at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Danny Grine officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Attendees are encouraged to bring pictures of items Charlie has made for you over the years.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in his name to the Aultman Hospice and Compassionate Care Center through the Aultman Foundation at: www.aultmanfoundation.org
Online condolences may be shared at:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2019