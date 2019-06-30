The Repository Obituaries
More Obituaries for CHARLES SMITH
CHARLES BUD P. SMITH

CHARLES BUD P. SMITH Obituary
Charles "Bud" P. Smith

Charles "Bud" P. Smith of Canton, Ohio passed away June 26, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born December 23, 1948 in Canton. Charles loved to cook and always enjoyed preparing Thanksgiving dinner for his family, while making sure Cindy was left with the task of cleaning the dishes. He looked forward to his annual birthday celebration at the Hob Nob and was happy to help out with the dog sitting duties.

He is survived by his father, Charles; sister, Cindy "Stink" Virdo and niece, Courtney A. Virdo. Charles is preceded in death by his mother, Anna. The family would like to thank the staff at Aultman Hospital, especially his nurse, Ann for the wonderful care given to Charles.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the . In keeping with the families wishes, cremation has taken place and no public services are planned.

www.heritagecremationsociety.com




Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019
