Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
West Lawn Cemetery
1919 7th St. N.W.
Canton, OH
Charles C. Brink Obituary
Charles C. Brink

age 70, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in his home. He was born September 10, 1949 in

Alliance, Ohio, to Franklin and Alice Brink. In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Bertha Jane Brink; as well as two step-children.

Charles is survived by two sisters, Leona Johnston and

Lucille Sheaks; brothers,

Stanley Pullens and Joseph (Diane) Brink; two step-children, Karen Thompson and Kenny Zortman; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at West Lawn Cemetery, 1919 7th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Please

visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019
