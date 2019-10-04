|
|
Charles C. Brink
age 70, of Canton, passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 in his home. He was born September 10, 1949 in
Alliance, Ohio, to Franklin and Alice Brink. In addition to his parents Charles was preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Bertha Jane Brink; as well as two step-children.
Charles is survived by two sisters, Leona Johnston and
Lucille Sheaks; brothers,
Stanley Pullens and Joseph (Diane) Brink; two step-children, Karen Thompson and Kenny Zortman; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will take place on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., at West Lawn Cemetery, 1919 7th St. N.W., Canton, OH 44708. Please
Published in The Repository on Oct. 4, 2019