Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Haut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. Haut Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles C. Haut Jr. Obituary
Charles C. Haut Jr. 1926-2019

Age 92 formerly of Canton and more recently a resident of Orlando, Fla. passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born August 25, 1926 to his late parents, Charles C. Haut Sr. and Myrtle G. (Whitmer) Haut. He was a 1945 graduate of Bolivar High School and the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. Charles was a retired employee of Hercules Motors retiring in 1964, following his retirement he moved to Florida and was a teacher for Mid-Florida Tech retiring in 1989. He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple, DAV Chapter 16 Orlando, Fla. and was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Warren, Robert and Larry Haut; sisters, Hazel Steenrod, Lucille Snyder and Grace Kinsinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Violet (Latimer) Haut; daughter, Kathy Jean; step daughter, Cindy Johnson; grandsons, Michael Carbenia and Zachary Johnson; granddaughters, Ashley Grove and Stephanie Smith; and 12 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Navarre Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Gideon Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reed Funeral Home
Download Now