|
|
Charles C. Haut Jr. 1926-2019
Age 92 formerly of Canton and more recently a resident of Orlando, Fla. passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019. He was born August 25, 1926 to his late parents, Charles C. Haut Sr. and Myrtle G. (Whitmer) Haut. He was a 1945 graduate of Bolivar High School and the University of South Florida in Tampa, Fla. Charles was a retired employee of Hercules Motors retiring in 1964, following his retirement he moved to Florida and was a teacher for Mid-Florida Tech retiring in 1989. He was a member of Canton Baptist Temple, DAV Chapter 16 Orlando, Fla. and was a veteran of WWII, having served in the U.S. Army.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brothers, Marvin, Warren, Robert and Larry Haut; sisters, Hazel Steenrod, Lucille Snyder and Grace Kinsinger. Charles is survived by his wife, Violet (Latimer) Haut; daughter, Kathy Jean; step daughter, Cindy Johnson; grandsons, Michael Carbenia and Zachary Johnson; granddaughters, Ashley Grove and Stephanie Smith; and 12 great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Navarre Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Gideon Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 17, 2019