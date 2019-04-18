|
|
|
Charles C.
Haut Jr.
The family will receive friends on Friday, April 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW Canton, OH 44710 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with services to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery in Navarre Ohio. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in his name to Gideon Society. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home
North Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More