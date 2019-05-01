Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way P.O. Box 255
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
Charles Van Meter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Liberty Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Van Meter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Cecil "Charlie" Van Meter

Obituary Flowers

Charles Cecil "Charlie" Van Meter Obituary
Charles "Charlie"

Cecil Van Meter

Following cremation, a graveside service with military honors will be held at Liberty Cemetery on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, that mourners consider making a donation in honor of Charlie to the Monterey State Historic Park Association www.mshpa.org or the Coast Guard Mutual Assistance www.cgmahq.org in Charlie's honor. Friends may express condolences at our website:

www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Bartley

330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.