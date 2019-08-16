|
Charles "Chuck" W. Cordes
67, of Canton, passed away on August 12, 2019. Chuck
was born in Canton, Ohio, on September 6, 1951 to the late William and Marcille Cordes. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, loved trains, pictures and decorating the home. Chuck was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his sister in law, Velma King; and brother in law, Barrie Kimball.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan Cordes (nee Morrison); son Chuck (Amy) Cordes Jr.; grandsons, Nathan Cordes and Grady Cordes; siblings: Linda (Jerry) Beach, Tom (Linda) Cordes and Tim (Pam) Cordes; sisters in law, Janet
Kimball and Nancy Yackey; brother in law, Rev. Kerry King; many loving nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church 3460 Highland Park St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Gary Gray and Rev. Ted Russell officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:
