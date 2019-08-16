Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church
3460 Highland Park St.
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church
3460 Highland Park St.
North Canton, OH
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
CHARLES CHUCK W. CORDES


1951 - 2019
CHARLES CHUCK W. CORDES Obituary
Charles "Chuck" W. Cordes

67, of Canton, passed away on August 12, 2019. Chuck

was born in Canton, Ohio, on September 6, 1951 to the late William and Marcille Cordes. He served in the US Army during Vietnam, loved trains, pictures and decorating the home. Chuck was a loving and caring husband, father and grandfather. Preceded in death by his sister in law, Velma King; and brother in law, Barrie Kimball.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Joan Cordes (nee Morrison); son Chuck (Amy) Cordes Jr.; grandsons, Nathan Cordes and Grady Cordes; siblings: Linda (Jerry) Beach, Tom (Linda) Cordes and Tim (Pam) Cordes; sisters in law, Janet

Kimball and Nancy Yackey; brother in law, Rev. Kerry King; many loving nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 12 p.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church 3460 Highland Park St. North Canton, Ohio 44720 with Rev. Gary Gray and Rev. Ted Russell officiating. Family and friends may visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2019
