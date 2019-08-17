Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church
3460 Highland Park St.
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Highland Park Wesleyan Methodist Church
3460 Highland Park St.
North Canton, OH
Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Rittman, OH
CHARLES CHUCK W. CORDES


1951 - 2019
CHARLES CHUCK W. CORDES Obituary
Charles "Chuck" W. Cordes

Funeral service will be at

12 p.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Highland Park

Wesleyan Methodist Church, 3460 Highland Park St., North Canton, Ohio 44720, with

Rev. Gary Gray and Rev.

Ted Russell officiating.

Family and friends may

visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Reed

Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve

National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019
