|
|
Charles "Chuck" W. Cordes
Funeral service will be at
12 p.m. on Tuesday August 20, 2019 at Highland Park
Wesleyan Methodist Church, 3460 Highland Park St., North Canton, Ohio 44720, with
Rev. Gary Gray and Rev.
Ted Russell officiating.
Family and friends may
visit from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Reed
Funeral Home NORTH CANTON CHAPEL and Tuesday from 11-12 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. at the Ohio Western Reserve
National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio with Military Honors. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Aug. 17, 2019