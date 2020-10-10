1/1
Charles David Swann
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles David Swann

90, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 25, 2020. Charles was born Oct. 15, 1929 in Marion, AL, to the late Charles Swann, Sr. and Inez Essix. Charles attended school in Acmar, AL, and started working at age 14. His first full time job was with Brecon in Talladega, AL. He moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he worked for the government.

He moved back to Acmar, currently Moody, AL, where he met and married Ruby L Burrows and had five children during their 34 yrs. of marriage. Charles relocated to Massillon, Ohio with his wife and five children in 1959; and retired from Eaton Co. Charles leaves a host of Family and friends to mourn his death.

Memorial service to be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 27 Fourth St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646, Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Internment at 2:00 p.m., Oct. 21, 2020, at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 5001 Everhard Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Abanks Mortuary
808 5th Avenue N
Birmingham, AL 35203
(205) 322-9050
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Abanks Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 8, 2020
08 Oct 2020 Thursday
Dad now among the ancestors. The Swann family are among the original indigenous people of the southern states. Here is a picture of his GGG grandfather, 'the black Swann' of the Carolinas. Happy trails, Papa.
Ameerah Rasheedah Sultan
Daughter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved