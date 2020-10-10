Charles David Swann



90, went home to be with the Lord Sept. 25, 2020. Charles was born Oct. 15, 1929 in Marion, AL, to the late Charles Swann, Sr. and Inez Essix. Charles attended school in Acmar, AL, and started working at age 14. His first full time job was with Brecon in Talladega, AL. He moved to Oak Ridge, Tennessee where he worked for the government.



He moved back to Acmar, currently Moody, AL, where he met and married Ruby L Burrows and had five children during their 34 yrs. of marriage. Charles relocated to Massillon, Ohio with his wife and five children in 1959; and retired from Eaton Co. Charles leaves a host of Family and friends to mourn his death.



Memorial service to be held at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 27 Fourth St. N.W., Massillon, Ohio 44646, Oct. 21, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Internment at 2:00 p.m., Oct. 21, 2020, at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens, 5001 Everhard Rd. N.W., Canton, Ohio.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store