87, of Canton, boarded the boat to Heaven rowed by the Angels on Saturday, June 8, 2019. He was born in the Ukraine. Charlie loved fishing, and rowing his boat through the lily pads at Nimisila Lake. He retired from Sugardale. He was an ordained Deacon in the Orthodox faith. No one was more proud to be an American than Charlie. He never took his freedom for granted and thanked God for it every day. He was a member of St. Vladimir Orthodox Cathedral in Parma.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Maria Dovbish with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; and son, Peter. He is survived by his children, Charles (Kimberly) Dovbish, Jr., and Leda (Scott) Kendig; grandchildren, Arthur (Mary Kathryn), Alex, Hannah, Ronnie, and Keeley; step grandchildren, Heather and Amanda (Michael); great grandchildren, Noah, Noelle, Charles Arthur, and Mary Julia Kendig.



Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Fr. Nakonachny officiating. Interment will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, per Charlie's request, memorial donations may be made to the American Bible Society: www.share.americanbible.org so that somewhere in the world someone can open the Bible for the first time.



