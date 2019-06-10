|
|
|
Charles "Charlie"
Dovbish, Sr.
Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Fr. Nakonachny officiating. Interment will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, per Charlie's request, memorial donations may be made to the American Bible Society: www. share.americanbible.org so that somewhere in the world someone can open the Bible for the first time.
Paquelet Funeral Home
& Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 10, 2019
Read More