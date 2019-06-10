Home

Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Charles "Charlie" Dovbish Sr.

Charles "Charlie" Dovbish Sr.
Charles "Charlie"

Dovbish, Sr.

Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, with Fr. Nakonachny officiating. Interment will follow at Massillon Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, per Charlie's request, memorial donations may be made to the American Bible Society: www. share.americanbible.org so that somewhere in the world someone can open the Bible for the first time.

Paquelet Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on June 10, 2019
