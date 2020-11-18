1/1
Charles E. Brown Sr.
Charles E.

Brown, Sr.

affectionately known as "Charlie Brown" by many who knew and loved him, departed this life after complications from illness on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Charlie was born, Jan. 26, 1939, in Kingston, W.Va., to the late William and Clara Brown.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Wallace Luke giving words of comfort to the family.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
Guest Book sponsored by Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.

November 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
