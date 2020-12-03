1/
CHARLES E. MEARS
1935 - 2020
Charles E. Mears

Age 85, of North Canton, passed away Tues., Nov. 24, 2020. Born Jan. 22, 1935, in Dover, OH, a son of the late Robert and Ruth (McDonald) Mears. Charles was a 1953 graduate of Dover High School, served with the U.S. Army and was a retired broker/owner of Mears Realty. He was a member of the Akron Airstream Club and Springwood Lake.

Preceded in death by his first wife, Enid Mears, on Sept. 20, 1988, and his brother, Ray Mears. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Jean Mears; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bret Mears and Brad (Vasthi) Mears; three stepchildren: Rich (Kathy) Waltenbaugh, Prudence Powell, and Charles (Teresa) Waltenbaugh; one sister-in-law, Dana Mears; and two grandchildren, Joel and Lydia.

Following a private family viewing, a public graveside service will be held Sat. at 10:30 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (33)456-4766

Published in The Repository from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
December 3, 2020
We'll certainly miss Chuck's great stories, his quick wit and engaging sense of humor at our Airstream Club get-togethers--he's been a good friend and will be remembered fondly. Our sympathies to Jean and the family.
Brian & Jennette Wilch
Friend
December 3, 2020
December 3, 2020
we are sorry to hear about chuck many good times at springwood lake
john&ellen OGRISSEG LOT 402
Friend
