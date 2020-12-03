Charles E. Mears
Age 85, of North Canton, passed away Tues., Nov. 24, 2020. Born Jan. 22, 1935, in Dover, OH, a son of the late Robert and Ruth (McDonald) Mears. Charles was a 1953 graduate of Dover High School, served with the U.S. Army and was a retired broker/owner of Mears Realty. He was a member of the Akron Airstream Club and Springwood Lake.
Preceded in death by his first wife, Enid Mears, on Sept. 20, 1988, and his brother, Ray Mears. Survived by his wife of 27 years, Jean Mears; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Bret Mears and Brad (Vasthi) Mears; three stepchildren: Rich (Kathy) Waltenbaugh, Prudence Powell, and Charles (Teresa) Waltenbaugh; one sister-in-law, Dana Mears; and two grandchildren, Joel and Lydia.
Following a private family viewing, a public graveside service will be held Sat. at 10:30 a.m. in Greenlawn Cemetery in Sandyville. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charles' memory may be made to the American Cancer Society
. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
