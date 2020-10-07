I would have to write a novel; to include all the memories, I've had the pleasure of sharing with Ed. Let me share one! Ed and I decided to to do a cross country trip to California in his charger; which got 8 miles per gallon. As, we traveled through the desert, we began to run low on fuel. We came across a closed gas station and we ended up sleeping in the car all night. The one promise, we made to one another, was we wouldn't complain about the heat. When morning came, we woke up, got out of the car, put our hands on the car, and burned both of our hands. We both looked at each other and remembered our promise of No Complaining, gassed up and continued on our journey to California!

Ed was a Man, Fraternity Brother, Great Friend, Committed to his Word, and a memorable journey. Ed you will be greatly missed.

Brother, Nolan C. JASON

XD12



Nolan JASON

Friend