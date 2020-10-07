1/
CHARLES E. SMITH Sr.
Charles E.

Smith, Sr.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home.

Friends may call one hour before the service from 1-2 p.m. Face coverings and social distancing will be required.

Gordon (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
OCT
10
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
October 6, 2020
I've known Charles all my life, and there has never been a more compassionate person EVER!!! And he will truly be missed. Your family is in my prayers.
Veronica Earley,
Veronica Earley
Friend
October 6, 2020
God bless you Charles Eddie Smith. RIP i am so sorry to hear this
Dee
Delivia McDonald
Friend
October 5, 2020
Yes I remember that cross country trip with Ed in his Charger and us having to gas up every 150 miles. We traveled to Las Vegas and stayed at Caesar's Palace at Ed's suggestion. That was the first time I ever heard of Caesar's Palace. Once we got there Ed couldn't wait to get up to the room take a shower and put on his brand new pink suit and get back downstairs to gamble. He gambled and he won my first tine in a casino I gambled and I didn't win. I learned a lot from Ed and I'm really grateful for the time the good Lord allowed hiim to be a part of my life.
R.I.P. brother Ed you will be missed.
Marvin Jones
Marvin Jones
Friend
October 5, 2020
Ed was my fraternity brother & friend. We took up golf about the same time in our 30s I enjoyed our competitive matches. We had a lot of fun in preparation and at our fraternity social events. I have fond memories of college days and after. Sorry you had to leave so soon. My prayers and sympathy to the family.

Booker T. Smith, Jr.
Booker T. Smith, Jr
Friend
October 5, 2020
I grew up with Ed on Belden playground and went to old Mck H.S glass of 1972 I remember on the playground Ed told me Reg I'm going to be a lawyer and for a few summers I would travel down to see Ed in columbus and He would treat a brother well. he could always party with the best but also take care of business.he was always in control of the moment. he will be missed his stories and his gift of gab.he had confidence'in himself he was one of a kind. I,ll be praying with and for his family from the class of "72" Reg young
"
''
reginald young
Friend
October 5, 2020
Sending my thoughts and prayers to the family. Love, Houston Taylor
Houston Taylor
Family
October 4, 2020
I would have to write a novel; to include all the memories, I've had the pleasure of sharing with Ed. Let me share one! Ed and I decided to to do a cross country trip to California in his charger; which got 8 miles per gallon. As, we traveled through the desert, we began to run low on fuel. We came across a closed gas station and we ended up sleeping in the car all night. The one promise, we made to one another, was we wouldn't complain about the heat. When morning came, we woke up, got out of the car, put our hands on the car, and burned both of our hands. We both looked at each other and remembered our promise of No Complaining, gassed up and continued on our journey to California!
Ed was a Man, Fraternity Brother, Great Friend, Committed to his Word, and a memorable journey. Ed you will be greatly missed.
Brother, Nolan C. JASON
XD12
Nolan JASON
Friend
October 4, 2020
Charles was a great, great lawyer.
onesto
Friend
October 4, 2020
I’ve known him almost 50 years
I've known him almost 50 years
It breaks my heart. I can only feel comfort in knowing that he's together with his "road dawg" Mark O'Neal once again. I'll miss Ed's zest for life and all his exciting life stories that he so fondly would share with all that would listen. He was a great man. RIP Charles Eddie Smith



After almost 50 years We are gonna miss Ed. I can only feel comfort in knowing that he’s together with his “road dawg” Mark O’Neal once again. I’ll miss Ed’s zest for life and all his exciting life stories that he so fondly would share with all that would listen. He was a great man. RIP Charles Eddie Smith
Regina ONeal
Friend
October 3, 2020
Brother Charles E. Smith "The Jewel" your mark has been memorable since that day we met in Moriel Towers at The Ohio State University. Our time as line brothers of the great Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity helped to seal our brotherhood for life. You will be truly missed my brother.
Barbara and I extend our Condolences to the family.
Marvin Jones
Marvin Jones
Family
October 3, 2020
Rip
Sterling hickman
Friend
