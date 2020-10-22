1/1
Charles E. "Chuck" Villono
Charles E. "Chuck" Villono

Age 80, of Canton passed away Monday Oct. 19, 2020. He was born May 18, 1940 in Canton to the late Dominic and Rose (Baxter) Villono. Chuck was a graduate of Canton McKinley High School and retired from The Timken Company after 36 years of service. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Chuck enjoyed yard work, walking and lived life to the fullest. He was always the life of the party.

He is preceded in death by five brothers, John, Dominic, Alan and Tom Villono, Patrick Murphy. Chuck is survived by his wife, Judy A. (Kuhn) to whom he was married 55 years; two daughters, Ann Maddux (fiancé, Shanon Weaver) and Amy (David) Cramer; two grandchildren, Samuel Maddux and Mason Cramer.

Friends and family will be received Saturday Oct. 24, 2020 from 12-1 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home where face coverings and social distancing will be required. A private family service will follow with burial in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
October 21, 2020
Villono Family,

Please accept our condolences and deepest sympathies on the loss of your loved one. We pray that Gods Grace will comfort all of you during this difficult time and that your cherished memories will bring you laughter.

His memory shall be eternal.
Respectfully,
Dovidio Family
