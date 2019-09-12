|
Charles "Chuck" E. Wagmiller
age 81, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019. He was born in Alliance, Ohio on February 19, 1938 to the late Ernest and Ferna (Crawford) Wagmiller. Chuck was retired from the Timken Co. and he was also a retired Louisville school bus driver. He was a member of the Louisville Eagles and he was a Boy Scout Leader for 30 years.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his step-father, Frank Wafler and a brother, William Wagmiller. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Marlene (Evans) Wagmiller; two daughters, Jean (Jesse) Perry and Julie (Greg) Bevilacqua; a brother, Eugene (Cathy) Wagmiller; three grandchildren, Marcus and Andrew Perry, Nicole Bevilacqua.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the Christ United Methodist Church in Louisville with Rev. Dr. Larry Hinkle officiating. Chuck's family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Boy Scout Troup 15 c/o Christ United Methodist Church, 600 E. Gorgas St., Louisville, Ohio 44641 or Aultman Hospice, 2821 Woodlawn Ave., N.W., Canton, Ohio 44708. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 12, 2019