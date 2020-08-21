Charles E. Warrick
age 79, of Augusta, GA, died Sunday August 16, 2020, following an extended illness. Before moving to Augusta five years ago he had lived in Canton most of his life. He was a 1958 graduate of Timken High School, served in the U.S. Army, a former member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Canton and retired as a salesman from Fleischer Shoes and Sears Shoe Department.
He is survived by his sons: Phillip (Penny) Warrick, Charles (Kathy) Warrick all of Canton; daughters: Cindy Boyer, Sandy Warrick both of Augusta, GA.; brother: Jerry (Vicki) McFalls of Tiger, GA; sisters: Patricia (Don) Meyers of Scottsdale, AZ., Rosemary McDonald of Taylorsville, GA., Darlene (Tim) Shaw of Taylorsville, GA.; grandchildren: Jeannie, C.J., Parker, Josh, Nate, and Austin. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rita (Maurer) Warrick who died 2014; and son, Paul Warrick who died in 2017.
Mass of Christian burial will be Monday at 10:00 am in St. Anthony/All Saints Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas G. Bishop as celebrant. Private burial for the family will be in St. Peter's Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday afternoon from 2:00 to 4:00 pm in the Wackerly Funeral Home. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
(Wackerly 330 455-5235)