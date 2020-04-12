|
Charles Edward Wycuff
age 80 of Lakeland, Florida, passed away peacefully in his home following a brief illness on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, surrounded by family. Charles was born April 24, 1939 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Ethel Wycuff. He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1957 and Riggs LaMar Barber College in 1960. Following graduation, Charles married Connie Mottice and settled in Louisville, Ohio, where he worked at Kandel's Barber Shop for over 20 years. In 1963, Charles enrolled at Malone University to pursue his Bachelor of Science in Education and graduated just 3 years later, all while working at the barber shop to support his wife and 3 small children. Charles then accepted a position with Canton City Schools as a math and history teacher at Hartford Middle School. He continued his education by earning a Master's Degree in Administration from the University of Akron in 1969. Charles spent his entire 32-year career in Canton City, serving as a building principal in several schools across the district. In 1998, Charles and Connie retired to Lakeland, Florida, where much of their family followed. He enjoyed his time in retirement working for the Detroit Tigers, playing golf, and spending time with his family. Chuck was a hardworking family man who couldn't pass up an opportunity for a quick joke or a good laugh. He will be deeply missed by those fortunate enough to have known him.
In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by sister Mary Louise Miday. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Connie; four children: Michele (Mark) Gieseman of Lakeland, Kim (Bob) Metzger of Cuyahoga Falls, Brian (Amanda) Wycuff of Portage Lakes, and Beth (Mike) Wrobel of Lakeland; seven grandchildren: Desire (Joe), Dennis, Derrick (Jamie), Branden, Deanna (Jason), Cameron, and Morgan; ten great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Paul Miday of Canton; and sister Ruth (Jerry) Strange of North Canton.
A public memorial service will be scheduled at a time when we can comfortably come together and celebrate his kind, compassionate and ornery spirit.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020