Charles Frank Shew
1930 - 2020
Charles Frank Shew

of Jackson Twp., went home to the Lord on August 16, 2020, at age 89. Born August 29, 1930 in Fort Madison, Iowa to the late Fred Shew and Mary (Blaike), Frank lived a life that was full – and did it his way. He graduated from Miami University and served in the U.S. Army on a two-year deployment during the Korean War. Upon his return, he married Marjorie Jones and they shared 47 sweet years together. Two years after her passing, Frank found love again in his second wife, Eugenia Gibbs. For nearly 40 years, Frank was President and CEO of FiberCorr Mills as a proud third generation papermaker. In 2007, Frank was honored with the Paul David Award by the Massillon Rotary Club for his lifelong generosity and outstanding contributions to his community. He was a longtime member of Calvary Chapel and Brookside Country Club, and enjoyed golfing, boating and woodworking. To think, he did all that – and may we say, not in a shy way. Frank did it his way.

Frank is survived by his second wife, Eugenia; his children, Scott (Cathy) and David (Sandra) Shew; his grandchildren: Chelsea (Zach), Sarah, Franklin, and Sam; his brother, Fred (Jane) Shew; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his first wife, Frank is preceded in death by his parents, and his twin, William R. Shew.

The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., and military honors and entombment afterward at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. Face masks and social distancing are required. To continue Frank's legacy, donations can be made in his memory to the Massillon Boys and Girls Club.

www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory – 330.833.3222

Published in The Repository on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
AUG
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
August 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Franks family at this time as you honor and say a final goodbye to this rare and remarkable man...I have so many wonderful memories of Frank from the Rizos Steakhouse days ...May his memory be eternal...
Connie Rizos Guist
Friend
