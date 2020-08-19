Charles Frank Shewof Jackson Twp., went home to the Lord on August 16, 2020, at age 89. Born August 29, 1930 in Fort Madison, Iowa to the late Fred Shew and Mary (Blaike), Frank lived a life that was full – and did it his way. He graduated from Miami University and served in the U.S. Army on a two-year deployment during the Korean War. Upon his return, he married Marjorie Jones and they shared 47 sweet years together. Two years after her passing, Frank found love again in his second wife, Eugenia Gibbs. For nearly 40 years, Frank was President and CEO of FiberCorr Mills as a proud third generation papermaker. In 2007, Frank was honored with the Paul David Award by the Massillon Rotary Club for his lifelong generosity and outstanding contributions to his community. He was a longtime member of Calvary Chapel and Brookside Country Club, and enjoyed golfing, boating and woodworking. To think, he did all that – and may we say, not in a shy way. Frank did it his way.Frank is survived by his second wife, Eugenia; his children, Scott (Cathy) and David (Sandra) Shew; his grandchildren: Chelsea (Zach), Sarah, Franklin, and Sam; his brother, Fred (Jane) Shew; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. In addition to his first wife, Frank is preceded in death by his parents, and his twin, William R. Shew.The family will receive friends at 10 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, with a funeral service to follow at 11 a.m., and military honors and entombment afterward at Rose Hill Memory Gardens. Face masks and social distancing are required. To continue Frank's legacy, donations can be made in his memory to the Massillon Boys and Girls Club.Paquelet Funeral Home and Crematory – 330.833.3222