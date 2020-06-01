Charles Gus
Connolly
of Canal Fulton, age 82, passed away May 29, 2020.
Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon (Gilcher); and his children: Theresa, Mark (Mary) and Tom (Karen); as well as his siblings, Bob and Sandy.
No service or calling hours. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting:
www.oakmeadowcremation
.com
Published in The Repository on Jun. 1, 2020.