Charles Gus



Connolly



of Canal Fulton, age 82, passed away May 29, 2020.



Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sharon (Gilcher); and his children: Theresa, Mark (Mary) and Tom (Karen); as well as his siblings, Bob and Sandy.



No service or calling hours.



