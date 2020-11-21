1/1
Charles H. Tubbs
Charles H. Tubbs

Age 75, of Canton, passed away Wednesday November 18, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born July 19, 1945 in Canton to the late Leonard L. and Helen M. (Fuchs) Tubbs. Chuck was a 1964 graduate of Lincoln High School and a U.S. Army Vietnam veteran. He was the former owner/operator of Your Olde Tyme Hardware for 26 years. Chuck was blessed to serve the Canton South Community for 35 years spreading Christmas joy one street at a time in his self-made sleigh.

He is preceded in death by one brother, Richard L. Tubbs. Chuck is survived by his loving wife, Sherry L. (Wheeler) to whom he was married 52 years; one son, Nicholas A. Tubbs.

Due to the current circumstances there will be no public serves. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
