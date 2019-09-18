Home

Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave. NW
North Canton, OH
Charles Homer Hill Jr.


1931 - 2019
Charles Homer Hill Jr. Obituary
Charles Homer Hill Jr.

88, formerly of Canton passed away peacefully at the Ohio Veteran Home in Sandusky, Ohio on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019. He was born April 14, 1931 in Canton, Ohio to (Charles) Homer and Doris (Wall) Hill. His senior year at McKinley High School in 1948 he enlisted in the U.S. Army and spent four years in the U.S. Army and three of those years in Germany being a Medic. As a medic he aided other soldiers and had many interesting stories that he shared all through his life. Charles spoke fluent German, quite a bit of French and loved to travel the European country side in his free time. He returned back to Canton in 1952, passed his GED and graduated with a bachelor's degree from Kent State University and taught school at Tuslaw and Lake Local School districts. Later in life, he decided to follow an electrical career and retired from Akro Rubber Company in the mid 1990's. Charles attended St Paul's Episcopal Church, Canton, John Knox Presbyterian Church, Jackson Township and St. Timothy's Episcopal Church in Massillon. He was a member of Moose Lodge Canton, Meyers Lake. He enjoyed ping pong, fishing, chess, music and shooting pool. Charles was a hardworking family man, loved garage sales, going to Cameo Grill in Massillon and wasn't afraid to try a new roller coaster at Cedar Point.

He was reunited with his parents; sister, Kay; sister, Joan; brother, Ralph; sister, Marilyn and his oldest daughter, Sharon O'Connor. Charles is survived by his wife, Landis "Lanny"; sons, Charles (Randa) Hill of North Carolina, Christopher Hill of Massillon and Kenneth (Audra) Hill of North Carolina; daughters, Rose (Chip) Jones of North Carolina and Stacey (David) Karshuk of Port Clinton, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Ted Austin officiating. Burial with military honor will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Stein Hospice in Sandusky, Activities Department of Ohio Veterans Home and Faith United Methodist Church of Port Clinton. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019
