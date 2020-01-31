Home

Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St
Hartville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Charles Irving Stanley


1942 - 2020
Charles Irving Stanley Obituary
Charles Irving Stanley

of Hartville passed away Wednesday January 29, 2020 in the comfort of his home after a long battle with cancer. He was born September 10, 1942 in Alliance Ohio to the late Charles Jacob and Essie Louise (Reno) Stanley. Chuck graduated from Sebring High School and was an Army veteran. He never retired and owned business CIS Packaging and also enjoyed the outdoors.

He is survived by his wife Mary (Kiko); children Julie Spalding, Michael (Susan) Stanley, Michael (Samantha) Phillips, Ryan (Lisa) Phillips; grandchildren Kirsten Spalding, Kolin (Jessica) Stanley, Eric Stanley, Brian Sanders, Kayla Detlefson, Connor Mays, Aaron, Alexandra, Maria, Evan and Lily Phillips, John and Henry Phillips; great-grandson Jase; siblings Bill (Glenda) Stanley and Shelby Unkefer. Preceded in death by daughter Jennifer Mays; two sisters Leila Polen and Janice Rhome.

Calling hours are Monday 4-7 PM at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral service is Tuesday 10 AM in the funeral home. Final resting place is Union Cemetery in Louisville. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.danafarber.jimmyfund.org.

Arnold 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 31, 2020
