Charles "Chase" Isles III
28, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Nov. 16, 2020. He was born in Canton on Jan. 11, 1992 to Charles R. Isles II and Starlett M. Friedman. Chase was a 2010 graduate of Jackson High School and worked as a bartender at the Sandpit Café and Lounge. He will be remembered most for his outgoing personality which made it easy for people to gravitate towards him and his infectious smile that was sure to brighten up any room. Chase also had a tendency to take spontaneous trips with no destination in mind, but always just went with the flow of things. He also had so much love for his family and friends, especially to his beautiful daughter, Kiyah. Chase was so proud to be a father and was always happy to spend time with her.
In addition to his daughter Kiyah, Chase will be deeply missed by his mother, Starlett (Chezaraye Burns) Isles and his father, Charles (Tynisa) Isles, II.; siblings, Janae Isles, Carlin Isles, Tambra Isles, Damond Isles, Saive Isles, Satairia (Kelly) Isles, Ambrazae Sheffield and Julia Long; grandparents, Frankey Campbell and William (Lori) Friedman; as well as a host of nieces and nephews, but especially Starnae and Kingstun. Chase was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Charles "Russell" Isles, maternal grandmother, Fannie Mae Friedman and his best friend, Gerald "Aj" Ward.
The family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 23rd from 11-1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 1 p.m. with livestreaming available by going to www.paquelet.com
and clicking on Chase's obituary. Final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery.
