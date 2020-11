Charles "Chase" Isles IIIThe family will receive friends on Monday, Nov. 23rd from 11-1 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A Home Going Celebration will be held at 1 p.m. with livestreaming available by going to www.paquelet.com and clicking on Chase's obituary. Final resting place will be at North Lawn Cemetery.Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222