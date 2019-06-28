Home

POWERED BY

Services
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. "Chuck" Cobb


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. "Chuck" Cobb Obituary
Charles J. "Chuck" Cobb "Together Again"

Age 90, of Canton, passed away Thursday June 27, 2019. He was born Oct. 5, 1928 in Canton, a son of the late Jason and Addie (Smetts) Cobb, and was a life resident. Chuck was retired from Teamsters Local #92, and was an owner-operator truck driver. He was a member of the Stark County Landlord Association and the Motor Coach Association.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Eylene M. Cobb, on March 9, 2017; a son-in-law, James Houck; and a great-grandson, Charles Hegal. Chuck is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda and Joe Belopotosky and Barbara Houck; four grandchildren, Daniel (Lori) Houck, Ty Houck, Tim (Stephanie) Houck, and Mandy (Jon) Hegal; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Services will be held Sat. at 12 Noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Atlee Hershberger officiating and both his daughters will do a eulogy and remembrances. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now