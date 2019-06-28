|
|
Charles J. "Chuck" Cobb "Together Again"
Age 90, of Canton, passed away Thursday June 27, 2019. He was born Oct. 5, 1928 in Canton, a son of the late Jason and Addie (Smetts) Cobb, and was a life resident. Chuck was retired from Teamsters Local #92, and was an owner-operator truck driver. He was a member of the Stark County Landlord Association and the Motor Coach Association.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Eylene M. Cobb, on March 9, 2017; a son-in-law, James Houck; and a great-grandson, Charles Hegal. Chuck is survived by two daughters and a son-in-law, Linda and Joe Belopotosky and Barbara Houck; four grandchildren, Daniel (Lori) Houck, Ty Houck, Tim (Stephanie) Houck, and Mandy (Jon) Hegal; eight great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Sat. at 12 Noon in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Pastor Atlee Hershberger officiating and both his daughters will do a eulogy and remembrances. Interment will be in Forest Hill Cemetery. Friends may call Sat. 10 a.m.-12 Noon before the service. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 456-4766
Published in The Repository on June 28, 2019