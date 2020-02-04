|
Charles J. Michel
Age 88, died Monday. Born in Louisville he lived in North Canton since 1965, was part owner of The Knoch Group, member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Sacred Heart of Mary Chapter of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and a Korean War Navy veteran.
Survived by his wife, Gerry (Hattie) Michel; daughters, Judy Fockler and Debbie (Jim) Williams; sons, Jeff (Maria), Jerry (Pam), Larry (Sue), Rick, Doug and Scott (Holly) Michel; brother, Mark Michel and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters, Miriam Schillig and Jane Cuenot and brothers, Virgil, Bernard, Richard, Norbert, Thomas, Robert, Vincent, Terry and Ted Michel.
Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Private burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jesuit USA Midwest Province for Father Hattie's mission, 1010 North Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020