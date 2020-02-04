Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
9:30 AM
Little Flower Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Michel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles J. Michel

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles J. Michel Obituary
Charles J. Michel

Age 88, died Monday. Born in Louisville he lived in North Canton since 1965, was part owner of The Knoch Group, member of Little Flower Catholic Church and Sacred Heart of Mary Chapter of the Catholic Order of Foresters, and a Korean War Navy veteran.

Survived by his wife, Gerry (Hattie) Michel; daughters, Judy Fockler and Debbie (Jim) Williams; sons, Jeff (Maria), Jerry (Pam), Larry (Sue), Rick, Doug and Scott (Holly) Michel; brother, Mark Michel and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by sisters, Miriam Schillig and Jane Cuenot and brothers, Virgil, Bernard, Richard, Norbert, Thomas, Robert, Vincent, Terry and Ted Michel.

Family and friends will meet for a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Little Flower Catholic Church with the Very Rev. Canon Christopher Henyk as celebrant. Private burial will be in North Canton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Jesuit USA Midwest Province for Father Hattie's mission, 1010 North Hooker Street, Chicago, IL 60642. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Feb. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -