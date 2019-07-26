|
Charles James (Chuck) Simon, Sr.
Age 95, of Fremont, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Promedica Memorial Hospital. Chuck was born June 10, 1924, in Massillon to the late Arvine J. and Belva Simon where he graduated from WHS in 1942 and played football for coach Paul Brown for one year. He lived 83 years in Massillon and the last 12 years in Fremont. He retired from the main office of Republic Steel and later as the head of maintenance for Massillon City Schools. He was a former member of Grace United Church of Christ in Massillon and current member of First United Church of Christ in Fremont. He served in WWII in the Philippines and Japan as a Staff Sergeant. He had a fierce love for his country and for his children. He loved playing cards, spending time with his grandchildren, and was a true baby whisperer. Chuck was an avid sports fan who cheered for the Massillon Tigers, OSU Buckeyes, and Cleveland Indians. He attended the Cleveland Indians Fantasy Camp at age 72 and was thrilled to get a hit off of former major leaguer, Pat Tabler. He coached Massillon Little League for 13 years. His 1952 team won the Ohio State Championship and fell one game short of playing in the Little League World Series.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Marilyn Simon; son, Bruce Simon; granddaughter, Kari Novak; and siblings Arvine D. Simon, Betty Spangler, Dorothy Howald, and Bobby Simon. He is survived by children, Chuck Jr. (Cheryl) Simon, Diane (Geary) Wise, Lynda Graham; and daughter-in-law, Jean Simon; his sister, Illa Weisgarber; grandchildren, Stacy (Matt) Evans, Joleen (Jeff) Mutchman, Christopher Simon, Melissa Malcomson (Mark Marlow), Ron Novak, Jennifer (David) Brunsman, Michelle (Jay) Ryan, Daniel (Julie) Wise, and Andrea Wise; great-grandchildren, Hannah (David) Wendt, Rebecca (Nick) Pope, Rachel Evans, Matthew (Anna Marie) Evans, Kody Watkins, Katrina Watkins, Clayton Mutchman, Aleah Mutchman, Jackson Ryan, Clairelynne Brunsman, Steven Brunsman, Nolan Wise, Raya Wise, Maximillian Brunsman, Daniel Ryan, and Graham Wise; great-great grandson, Sabastian Evans.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th from 4-6 p.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service for Chuck will be on Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens where military honors will be rendered.
