Charles John "Chuck" Hostetler
71, of Canton, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. Chuck was born in Canton on April 14, 1949 to the late Richard and Clarice (Stevens) Hostetler. He was a graduate of Glenwood High School. Chuck enlisted into the Army in 1969 and served his country until his honorable discharge in 1971. On June 23, 1972, he married his wife of 46 years, Rebecca Jo "Becky" (Neumann) Hostetler, who preceded him in death on June 14, 2019. Chuck was a life-long member of the NRA. He liked tractors and was a history buff. He enjoyed collecting guns and old coins. He also loved going on long drives, especially to Amish country.
Chuck is survived by his two children, Chrissy (Randy) Johnson and Kenneth Hostetler; two grandchildren, Matthew Cook and Venetia (Nate) Bohn; three great-grandchildren, Bentley, Greyson, and Riley, and two siblings, Steve (Barb) Hostetler and Sandy (Denny) Hoeffner. Along with his parents and loving wife, Chuck was preceded in death by his in-laws, Richard and Jo Ann Neumann.
Calling hours for Chuck will be held at Karlo-Libby Funeral Home on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020 from 12–1 p.m. Funeral services will begin on Saturday at 1 p.m. with entombment to follow at Sunset Hills Burial Park. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com
.