Charles L. Larson



Age 96, of North Canton, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020. He Was born Nov. 16, 1923 in Magnolia, a son of the late Warner and Mary (Miller) Larson, Sr., and was a life resident of Magnolia and North Canton. Chuck was a 1941 graduate of Magnolia High School. He retired in 1987 from the U.S. Postal Service, after 34 years service, where he was a letter carrier in North Canton. Chuck was a member of the National Letter Carriers Association and the North Canton Eagles. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes M. (Faiello) Larson, on April 9, 2014; a son, Randy Larson; three brothers and one sister, Warner "Dan" Larson, Jr., John Larson, Louis Larson, and Jean Ann Hughes. Chuck is survived by two daughters and a son, Rhonda Wilson, RoAnn Larson, and Gary (Debra) Larson; step-children, Lori Lewis, Mary Jo Witham, Lisa Bower, Mark (Keo) Gordon, Ted (Ruth) Gordon, and Scott (Celeste) Gordon; one sister, Mary Larson; 18 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.



Services will be held Wed. at 1 p.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Fr. Joseph Zamary officiating. Friends may call Wed. 11 a.m.-1 p.m. before the service. Interment will be in Magnolia Cemetery with Military Honors. Condolences may be sent to:



www.gordonfuneralhomes



Gordon (330) 866-9425



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store