Charles "Chuck" Lang, Jr.Age 77, of Louisville, Ohio passed away peacefully in his home on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born April 21, 1943 in Canton, Ohio to the late Charles and Dorothy Mae (Rutledge) Lang, Sr. Chuck was a graduate of Louisville High School class of 1961. He was retired from the Hoover Co, after 43 years of service and he was a Marine Corp Veteran. He was a member of the GTOAA Club, an avid bowler and a longtime member of the Canton Baptist Temple.Chuck is survived by his wife of 55 years, Judy Ann (Poland) Lang; two daughters, Kim (Keith) Arner, Kristi (Jonathan) Crock; six grandchildren, Kyle, Kory, Gabriel, Kacie, Noël and Scarlette.Funeral services (with masks and social distancing) will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Canton Baptist Temple with Pastor Delaney Young officiating. Calling hours will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Memorial donations may be made to the Canton Baptist Temple for Camp CHOF. Chuck will be laid to rest, with military honors, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family atStier-Israel Funeral Home330-875-1414