Charles M. Guilling
Age 85, died Thursday. Born in Harrisburg, he had lived in North Canton most of his life, 1951 graduate of Louisville High School, 1957 graduate of the University of Cincinnati and was retired from the Timken Company as a Mechanical Engineer after 45 years of service. Charles was a member of Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) and had been in the Army Reserve.
Survived by his wife of 60 years, Jane Kessler Gulling; daughters, Stephanie Fellows of Albuquerque, N.M. and Katie (Steve) Deren of Copley; son, John Gulling of Jacksonville, Fla. and grandsons, Ben and Gabe Fellows and Brandon, Christopher and Charlie Gulling. Preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Margaret Gulling, sisters, Vivian, Audrey, Marian, Corinne and Monica and brothers, Richard and Robert.
Family and friends will meet on Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Saint Paul Catholic Church (North Canton) for a Mass of Christian Burial with Msgr. James Clarke as celebrant. Burial will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Paul Catholic Church. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019