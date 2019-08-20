The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
CHARLES M. SHORTY MUTERSBAUGH


1933 - 2019
CHARLES M. SHORTY MUTERSBAUGH Obituary
Charles M. "Shorty" Mutersbaugh

86 of Massillon, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his family. Charles was born on February 25, 1933 in Stony Point, PA, the son of the late Clarence and Bessie (Goshorn) Mutersbaugh. Shorty was a United States Korean War Army Veteran and a recipient of two Purple Hearts and Silver Star. He retired from Orrville Products in 1999 after 43 years of service. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on things, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. He was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses of Massillon. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by his sons, Charles M. Mutersbaugh II and Donald V. Mutersbaugh.

He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jeaninne (Price) Mutersbaugh; our fur baby Casey; children: William (Lynn) Mutersbaugh, Candy (Paul) George, Timothy (Cindy) Mutersbaugh, Kimberly Mutersbaugh, Samantha Colosimo, Patrick Henson, and Brent (Emily) Mutersbaugh; nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sisters, Katherine Athey, Betty Angelo, and Martha Burroway; and brothers, Joey (Irene) Mutersbaugh and Bobby (Betty) Mutersbaugh; and daughter-in-law, Mary

Mutersbaugh.

A Celebration of Charles life will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. and on Friday from 10-11 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Cleveland Clinic Hospice.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 20, 2019
