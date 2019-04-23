|
Charles O. Griffin
Age 87, of Canton died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in his home. Born January 31, 1932 in Jackson County, WV. to the late George and Beulah (Brock) Griffin. Charles retired from K. Hovanian Homes and was formerly employed by the Dyneer Corporation.
Preceded in death by his wife, Ada Rosalie Griffin in 2016; a daughter, Christina Anderson; a brother, Alva "Gene" Griffin. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Joyce Griffin, Dean and Lisa Griffin, Kevin and Crystal Griffin; a daughter and son-in-law, Gina and William Risher; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jen) McDonald, Richard (Sandy) Griffin, Daniel (Katelyn) Griffin, Sean Anderson, Amanda (Josh) Brinley, Kristen (Eric) Anderson-Stucki, Kayla Griffin, Gillian Risher, Koda Griffin, Kayden Griffin; seven great grandchildren, Caysen, Haley, Leah, Zoe, Miley, Jase and Millie; a brother, Jack Breeden.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor William Risher officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service on Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 pm.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019