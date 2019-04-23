Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
South Cleveland Ave
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:30 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
South Cleveland Ave
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES GRIFFIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES O. GRIFFIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLES O. GRIFFIN Obituary
Charles O. Griffin

Age 87, of Canton died Sunday, April 21, 2019 in his home. Born January 31, 1932 in Jackson County, WV. to the late George and Beulah (Brock) Griffin. Charles retired from K. Hovanian Homes and was formerly employed by the Dyneer Corporation.

Preceded in death by his wife, Ada Rosalie Griffin in 2016; a daughter, Christina Anderson; a brother, Alva "Gene" Griffin. He is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ronnie and Joyce Griffin, Dean and Lisa Griffin, Kevin and Crystal Griffin; a daughter and son-in-law, Gina and William Risher; 10 grandchildren, Jeremy (Jen) McDonald, Richard (Sandy) Griffin, Daniel (Katelyn) Griffin, Sean Anderson, Amanda (Josh) Brinley, Kristen (Eric) Anderson-Stucki, Kayla Griffin, Gillian Risher, Koda Griffin, Kayden Griffin; seven great grandchildren, Caysen, Haley, Leah, Zoe, Miley, Jase and Millie; a brother, Jack Breeden.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave with Pastor William Risher officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to service on Wednesday from 1:30 to 2:30 pm.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now