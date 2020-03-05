Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 830-0148
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heitger Funeral Services, Jackson Chapel
5850 Wales Road Northwest
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
5944 Fulton Drive N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
5944 Fulton Drive N.W.
Canton, OH
View Map

Charles P. Wentz

Charles P. Wentz

Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646 from 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Drive N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Columbiana Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Charlie's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Kent State University at Stark, 6000 Frank Ave N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -

Jackson Chapel

330-830-0148.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020
