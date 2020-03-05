|
Charles P. Wentz
Calling hours will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Heitger Funeral Home - Jackson Chapel, 5850 Wales Ave. N.W., Massillon, 44646 from 4 to 7 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes, 5944 Fulton Drive N.W., Canton, Ohio 44718, with Pastor Bryan George officiating. Friends may call at the church one hour prior to the service. Interment will be private at Columbiana Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Charlie's memory to the Scholarship Fund at Kent State University at Stark, 6000 Frank Ave N.W., North Canton, Ohio 44720.
Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory -
Jackson Chapel
330-830-0148.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020