Charles R. "Chuck" Bealer
1946 - 2020
Charles "Chuck" R. Bealer

age 73, of Louisville, OH passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on December 20, 1946 to the late Burdette and Cecelia (McGraw) Bealer. Chuck was retired from McKesson Drug Co. and was a former employee of Finney's Drug in Canton. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard of Ohio and was a member of the Saturday Morning Walk Club.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother. He is survived by his wife, Carol (McLeese) Bealer and his daughter, Angie Bealer.

Funeral services will be 12 noon Thursday at Stier- Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11am-12noon Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be in Robertsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Stier – Israel Funeral Home

330 875-1414

Published in The Repository on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
10
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stier- Israel Funeral Home
SEP
10
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Stier- Israel Funeral Home
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
