Charles "Chuck" R. BealerFuneral services will be 12 noon Thursday at Stier- Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Pastor Jeff Brown officiating. Calling hours will be from 11am-12noon Thursday morning at the funeral home. Burial will be in Robertsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army. On line condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com Stier – Israel Funeral Home330 875-1414