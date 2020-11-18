Charles R. "Chuck" BucherAge 78, of East Canton, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, in Mercy Medical Center. He was born August 21, 1942, in Massillon, OH, to the late Raymond and Ina Mae (Thomason) Bucher. Chuck was a 1962 graduate of Perry High School. He retired from The Timken Company in 2001 after 33 years of service. Chuck was a member of the East Canton Church of God where he had served as head usher for many years and assisted in various activities. He was an active member of the Little Sandy Creek Ruritans. Chuck was a wonderful loving husband, caring and supportive father; Chuck always put others before himself. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed deer hunting.He is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy J. (Ferguson) to whom he was married 55 years; one son, John C. Bucher; step-grandson, Shaun Brobst; one sister, Priscilla (Steve) Kovacsiss; two nephews, Stephen and Raymond Kovacsiss; three great-nephews, Tony Cole, Andrew and Nicolas Kovacsiss; sister-in-law, Eleanor (Sam) Martin; extended family and good friends.Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received one hour before services on Thursday at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The family request no flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church in Chuck's memory. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:Sanders, 330-488-0222