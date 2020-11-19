1/
Charles R. "Chuck" Bucher
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. "Chuck" Bucher

Funeral services will be (Today) Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. in the East Canton Church of God with Pastor Greg Smith officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.

Friends and family will be received one hour before services on (Today) Thursday at the church. Face coverings and social distancing will be required. The family request no flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church in Chuck's memory. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Funeral service
01:00 PM
East Canton Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanders Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved