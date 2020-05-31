Charles R. Conleyage 86, of Massillon, passed away on May 28, 2020. He was born in St. Clairsville on February 6, 1934, a son to the late Raymond and Stella (May) Conley. Charles served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. After Korea, he came home to start a successful mechanic career. Later, his career was employed by Union Metal of Canton and was union secretary. Charles and his wife Doris enjoyed doing flea markets and had a successful candy business. He still enjoyed doing flea markets after Doris passed.Charles is preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 52 years, Doris (Hendricks) Conley. He is survived by his children, Rick (Sheila) Conley and Diane Smith; three grandchildren: Seth (Rachel), Duffy (Brooke) and Savanah (Nick); six great-grandchildren: Kain, Maddison, Jack, Asher, Ryker, and Axton; brother, Russell; and close friend of the family, Janet.Public calling hours will be held from noon to 2 p.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday following the calling hours. Final resting place will be at Stanwood Cemetery. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at:Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222